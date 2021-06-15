VANCOUVER -- Free passes will be required at some B.C. parks again this summer as officials hope to limit the impact of crowds in some popular green spaces.

The pilot program was first introduced last summer in an effort to reduce the number of people visiting some parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is launching again next week, but with a few changes.

Starting June 22, passes will be required at Joffre Lakes, Mount Robson (Berg Lake Trail), Stawamus Chief (Chief Parks backside Trail), Garibaldi Park (at the trailheads at Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus) and at Golden Ears park.

"People in B.C. love the outdoors. For many of us, it’s an important part of who we are. The pilot program, as part of a comprehensive strategy, protects nature and improves managed access to parks and trails," said George Heyman, B.C.'s environment minister, in a news release.

"These changes will improve visitor planning and experience while keeping our parks spectacular for years to come."

Last year, passes were also required at Mount Seymour Park and Cypress Park, but those aren't included in this year's program.

As well, park visitors had to wake up early to book their park pass on the day of their visit last summer. But this year, the booking time will open at 7 a.m. the day before a visitor wants to go to the park. Anyone aged 18 and younger won't be required to have a pass when they're with a parent or guardian.

Visitors can also expect to see ambassadors welcoming people to the parks and giving information about responsible recreation.

"We support the effort BC Parks is making to have discover parks ambassadors in some of our most popular parks to greet people and talk about safe and responsible recreation," said Doug Pope, manager at North Shore Rescue.

"This is a welcome development to the day-pass program and ensures everyone can enjoy a safer experience. It’s important people plan ahead and are prepared before they venture into the outdoors."

Earlier this spring, recreation groups spoke out against the program, saying they hoped it wouldn't return this year. The groups said the program missed the mark, left people out and even forced others to trails that they may not have been prepared for.

"Literally locking people out of parks with gates is not something we thought was the smartest move," said Taryn Eyton, president of the Friends of Garibaldi Park Society, in April. "It made it more difficult to access parks in a time when our health authorities are telling us that going outside is good for our physical and mental health."

But the province says park rangers noticed there was less littering and no human-wildlife conflicts in Garibaldi Park last year under the day-pass program for the first time "in several years."

Park visitors can reserve their pass online. At some parks, morning and afternoon passes will be used. The morning pass allows for arrival before 1 p.m., while the afternoon is for arrival after 1 p.m. Departure times aren't restricted.

Day use passes aren't required for anyone camping overnight, except at Stawamus Chief. At the other four parks, campground reservations or permits are required for those staying overnight.