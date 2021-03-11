VANCOUVER -- The temporary bike lane on Park Drive inside Stanley Park is coming back.

Vancouver Park Board commissioners made the controversial decision Wednesday night in a 5-2 vote, despite massive pushback from some people in the city.

The motion was put forward by Green Party Park Board Commissioner Camil Dumont.

“The main driver of this is the realization that we have to decentre the automobile from our way of life and that’s a very difficult thing to do and it comes with lots of challenges,” said Dumont in his presentation to the park board Wednesday night.

Park Drive was initially closed to all vehicles last April to allow for physical distancing on the seawall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reopened to one lane in June with the other lane dedicated to cyclists. That temporary lane remained in place until September.

Business owners inside the park say the drop in vehicle traffic and parking spaces was detrimental to their bottom line.

There were also concerns about accessibility for seniors, families and people with disabilities.

“I think what we’ve learned with COVID is sometimes, some of our seniors, this might be their last summer. And to do anything that would make it difficult to get into the park that they love, I would never be able to vote for that,” said Commissioner Tricia Barker.

The park board has now directed staff to re-install the lane as soon as “operationally reasonable” and collect data about its impact and report back.

The lane will remain in place until approximately Oct. 31.