A painted memorial bench dedicated to a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident won't be removed next week as previously planned.

The man's family paid the Vancouver Park Board $5,500 to dedicate a bench at Kitsilano Beach Park to Colin Mackay.

As a way to honour the fourth year of his passing, his partner, Julia Goudkova, decided to paint the bench.

"I'm an intuitive artist," Goudkova told CTV News on Thursday. "I had no idea what would come about. But in stroke by stroke, line by line, the bench revealed itself."

She was initially told any art on memorial benches is not allowed and bench dedicated to Mackay would be removed.

Goudkova shared her story with the media and one day later, she learned plans to remove the bench have been put on hold.

"Our voices have been heard," Goudkova said. "There is no set plan to remove the bench at this time. The board will soon meet and discuss all options."

Park Board Commissioner Tricia Barker has announced on social media that she will be bringing forward a motion for a "Bench Mural Program" at the next meeting.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa