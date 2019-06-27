A Kitsilano family is pleading with the Vancouver Park Board to change its policies, after they were told their memorial bench was going to be removed.

The Mackay family paid the Park Board $5,500 to dedicate a bench at Kitsilano Beach Park to Colin Mackay. The 42-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident July 2, 2015. His partner, Julia Goudkova, decided to paint the bench in honour of the 4th anniversary of his passing. Goudkova is an artist and wanted to give the weathered wood planks some attention. She spent four days sanding, priming, and painting.

"I'm an intuitive artist," Goudkova said. "I had no idea what would come about. But in stroke by stroke, line by line, the bench revealed itself."

She was putting the finishing touches on the piece when she was told the Park Board wanted to remove it within days.

"They informed me that they don't allow any art on the benches," she said. "They've had proposals and other artists trying approach (them) and that's just not something they're interested in supporting at this time."

The Park Board released the following statement to CTV News:

"The Vancouver Park Board is allowing the painted memorial bench to stay in place until July 2 so the family of Colin Mackay, in whose memory the bench is dedicated, can celebrate his life at the bench. Given that the painting of benches is not allowed, the bench will be replaced with a new one."

A bench dedication is good for ten years, but the piece itself remains the property of the Park Board.

Goudkova and the Mackay family have started a petition asking the Board to consider changing its policy on artwork. They're inviting supporters to attend Colin's memorial at Kits Beach Park on Tuesday to stand in solidarity.