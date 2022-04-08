Pad Thai from Chef Angus An of Maenam

Pad Thai

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

Copies of the 2022 federal budget documents are seen in the hands of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they speak with members of the media before the release of the federal budget, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener