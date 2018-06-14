Owner of stolen diamond-encrusted gold eagle suing insurers that denied claim
An eagle statue that is considered by some to be the most expensive contemporary art piece in Canada has been stolen from its owner’s backpack. (Handout).
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:15PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 5:05PM PDT
VANCOUVER - The owner of an elaborate golden eagle statue reported stolen in a violent robbery two years ago now says in court documents the item is worth $930,450, not $7 million as he originally claimed.
Ron Shore's company Forgotten Treasures International Inc. has filed a lawsuit against several insurers for denying his claim over the theft of the eagle.
Shore told reporters at a press conference in May 2017 that he was in Ladner, B.C., when two men ambushed him, hit him over the head with a large flashlight and stole the eagle.
He said at the time that the diamond-encrusted statue, which he planned to sell to raise money for breast cancer, had been appraised at $7 million.
In the recently filed lawsuit, Shore says the appraised value of the eagle was $930,450, and when reached by phone Thursday Shore said he could not comment because of the police investigation into the theft.
Delta Police say the investigation is ongoing.