Overnight Pattullo Bridge closure cancelled after work finished early

The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing northbound Saturday night after all.

In an update Saturday morning, TransLink said work that was scheduled to close the bridge's northbound lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday had been completed in one night.

The transit authority said earlier in the week that the two nights of closures were necessary for crews to install steel girders near the existing bridge, as part of the $1.3-billion replacement project that began in 2020.

“We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during this work,” TransLink said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“When completed, the new bridge will provide important improvements – including wider lanes separated by a median barrier and separate walking and cycling lanes.”

The new bridge was initially set to be ready by 2021, but officials have cited the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the new expected opening date to 2024.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja