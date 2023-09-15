Overnight lane closures scheduled for Lions Gate Bridge paving work

Driving between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore will be more difficult than usual this weekend thanks to overnight lane closures on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The bridge will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday night.

The closures are to accommodate the repaving of the bridge's north approach, and they're scheduled to continue next weekend, as well.

Lane closures will return at 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22 through 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; again from 10 p.m. that night through 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24; and again from 10 p.m. that night through 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, according to the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"At least one sidewalk will remain open at all times during construction to provide a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists," the ministry said in a statement Friday.

It said the paving is part of "regular road maintenance," and is scheduled during overnight hours to minimize traffic disruptions.

Still, delays are expected for people travelling during those hours, and the ministry asks drivers to obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel.

"Drivers are advised to expect delays to and from Stanley Park and the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing or public transit as alternatives during the times noted," the ministry said.