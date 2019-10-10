

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Drivers traveling over the Pattullo Bridge into New Westminster during the second half of October may want to consider alternate routes overnight.

TransLink says overnight closures in the northbound lane will be in effect between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 and could bring travel delays of up to 30 minutes.

The closures are to install an early seismic activity and wind warning system including sensors, bridge closure devices, fibre-optic cables and advanced warning signs.

"When complete, the new system will be able to block entry to the bridge in the event of a seismic or high wind event," TransLink's website says about the project. "The installation is projected to be completed by the end of this year."

Those who normally use the bridge are encouraged to travel over the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead.

The northbound N19 bus will be rerouted over the Queensborough Bridge.

From Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Nov. 4, northbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures will not be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays or on Oct. 31.

"We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during these times," TransLink says.