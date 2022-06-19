'Our hearts are heavy': Missing Whistler SAR member found dead

A Whistler Search and Rescue Society member missing since Thursday has been found dead, the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association confirmed Sunday.

Toby Salin was last seen in Pemberton on Thursday morning, and his disappearance prompted searches by numerous agencies and an outpouring of support from the search and rescue community.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Whistler SAR member, Toby Salin," the BCSARA said in a Facebook post Sunday.

"Toby will be remembered for his strong commitment to SAR, his incredible work ethic and dry sense of humour. He will be missed by many."

In its own Facebook post, Whistler SAR offered its "deepest condolences" to Salin's family, friends and colleagues.

"Our hearts are heavy with this sad news," the search team said. "We will miss you Toby and never forget you and your unwavering support as a volunteer and member. Rest In Peace."

On Saturday, BCSARA senior manager Dwight Yochim told CTV News members are used to being called out to try and find missing people, but the search for Salin was an emotional undertaking for the close-knit community of volunteers.

"Almost every team in the province who is aware of what's going on has reached out," he said. "It's a family."

The 3,000 members of B.C.'s search and rescue teams, Yochim explained, will often be called to other parts of the province when help is needed – as was the case when catastrophic flooding hit parts of B.C. last year.

"It might be two o'clock in the morning and you're working with individuals you might not ever have met, but you trust them with your life. As you can imagine, when one of us goes missing, you want to pull out all the stops," he said.

Salin's truck was found near the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road, southeast of Pemberton, local Mounties said in a statement Friday, adding that "Pemberton Search and Rescue, RCMP Air Services, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Pemberton RCMP, Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police, local residents, and RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services" had participated in an unsuccessful search for the 51-year-old.