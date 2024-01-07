Ignite your wellness journey at The 31st Annual Wellness Show!

Join them as they redefine wellness at the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 3rd to 4th. Attendees can embark on a holistic journey to health, exploring the interconnected realms of Mind, Body and Spirit at The Wellness Show. Open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, February 3rd and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, February 4th.

A healthier, more vibrant life awaits you at The Wellness Show! General Admission tickets are $12 (includes GST) and include admission to all seminars, demonstrations and workshops. Kids aged 15 and under are free! Check out their website for tickets and more information.

Nesters Market is the presenting sponsor of The Wellness Show, and will be featuring its Organic Marketplace. The Wellness Show is proud to announce Thrive Provisions as an additional sponsor promoting their products and sampling at their feature stages.

Tickets are on sale now!