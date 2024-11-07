VANCOUVER
Miracle on 34th Street

miracle 34th street
Adapted by Caleb Marshall
& Erin Keating from the Classic Story by Valentine Davies
 
November 21–December 29, 2024
Granville Island Stage
 
A FRESH TAKE ON A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
When Kris Kringle starts working as a Santa at Macy’s department store and begins to spread Christmas cheer, things tumble out of control. He’s truly Santa Claus, he insists, but skeptical adults and an unimaginative little girl doubt him. The stakes rise when store executives take Kris to court, where he must prove he’s the real thing. Can goodwill triumph in the end? Coming to life on stage, this endearing tale fills our hearts and restores a childhood sense of wonder.

