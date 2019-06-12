Orca pod spotted in Vancouver's False Creek
Images posted to social media showed a pod of killer whales making an unusual appearance in Vancouver's False Creek Wednesday.
Twitter user Tara Smith posted a series of photos and videos of the orcas taken between the Cambie and Granville Street bridges.
It's unclear if the animals are transient whales or the endangered Southern Resident killer whales.
