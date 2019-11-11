

Andrew Weichel , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – The ongoing transit strike in Metro Vancouver is only expected to cause a handful of SeaBus cancellations on Tuesday, according to TransLink.

The company said it's expecting six sailings to be cancelled starting at 4:10 p.m. – three departing from Lonsdale Quay and three from Waterfront Station.

By comparison, some days have seen as many as 16 cancellations spread out from morning to night.

It's unclear whether there could be additional service disruptions Tuesday on regular bus routes, which TransLink has said are more difficult to predict.

Bus drivers and maintenance workers remain on the job, but their union has banned overtime for maintenance staff as they continue pushing better wages and working conditions.

That ban has resulted in the recurring SeaBus cancellations as well as decreased trips on a number of regular bus routes.

Meanwhile, the two sides in the dispute remain at a stalemate.

The striking workers' employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, has claimed the union's demands would cost $608 million more than the company's latest offer. CMBC has not provided a public breakdown of that figure, however, and the union said it has never seen one either.

The talks have been halted for days, and the union said the next step in its job action could be an overtime ban for bus drivers as well.

If that happens, Gavin McGarrigle, western regional director for Unifor, told CTV News last week that "about 10 to 15 per cent of the entire system will be affected."

The full list of Tuesday's expected cancellations includes: