VANCOUVER -- Nearly one year after a tense standoff between members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation and RCMP that ended with 14 people arrested, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have delivered an eviction notice to a natural gas company that has been working to complete a natural gas pipline.

During the January 2019 blockade in a remote area west of Houston, B.C., RCMP officers stormed the barriers and arrested 14 people to enforce a court injunction allowing access to the area.

Coastal GasLink, a company with offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Prince George, is working to build a 670 kilometre natural gas pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

The company has all the permits in place to build the pipeline, and have entered into community and benefit agreements with 20 First Nations along the pipeline route.

But the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who oppose the pipeline, say the nation never signed treaties or agreed to sell its land to Canada, and therefore continues to have legal control over the land.

"Anuc ‘nu’at’en (Wet’suwet’en law) is not a 'belief' or a 'point of view,'" the hereditary chiefs said in a press release posted to the Unist'ot'en Camp website. "It is a way of sustainably managing our territories and relations with one another and the world around us, and it has worked for millennia to keep our territories intact.

"We reaffirm that Anuc ‘nu’at’en remains the highest law on Wet’suwet’en land and must be respected."

On Dec. 31, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted another injunction to prevent Wet'suwet'en members and their supporters from blocking access to Coastal GasLink worksites.

"The defendants are seeking to exclude the application of British Columbia law within Wet’suwet’en territory, which is something that Canadian law will not entertain," wrote Justice Marguerite Church in her decision.

The press release posted on the Unist'ot'en Camp website says hereditary chiefs have gathered in the territory "to monitor the eviction." A video shows Freda Huson, a spokeperson for the Wet'suwot'en Dark House clan, delivering an eviction notice to a Coastal GasLink employee on Jan. 4.

CTV News contacted Coastal GasLink for this story, but the company has not yet responded.