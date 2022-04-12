One dead after car crushed by tree in Vancouver

One person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in south Vancouver.

Crews were called to Marine way and River District Crossing during rush hour.

A person driving a green Honda Accord with an Alberta licence plate was killed in the incident.

Blaze Wiebe, a passenger in the vehicle that was driving behind the Honda, said there was no warning that a tree was about to fall.

“It wasn’t windy or rainy or anything like that,” said Wiebe. “Basically in two seconds, a tree started coming down.”

He said when he went to check on the driver of the Honda, he couldn’t hear anything.

According to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief Brian Bertuzzi, the person killed was the only one in the Honda at the time. A second vehicle with two people in it was damaged but the people in that car were not hurt, he added.

This is a developing story on CTV News Vancouver and will be updated as more information becomes available.