One dead after Burnaby motorcycle crash: RCMP

One motorcyclist has died after a collision in Burnaby on Saturday morning, RCMP say.

The 27-year-old male motorcyclist collided with a tractor trailer around 11:20 a.m. in the 8200 block of North Fraser Way, Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP tells CTV News in an email.

Police say speed was a likely factor in the collision, but the investigation by the force’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is still in its early stages.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, Kalanj writes.

Traffic on North Fraser Way has been closed since the collision and is expected to remain closed for “quite some time,” police say.

Images from the scene show a fallen over bus stop sign that was hit by the motorcycle. Two running shoes, one on the road and one on the sidewalk, are seen several metres from the sign.

The motorcyle is seen lying on the road what appearts to be several more metres away.

