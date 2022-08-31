Old-growth forests remain at 'immediate risk' despite B.C. government promises, report finds
B.C.'s old-growth forests are still in jeopardy despite the province's pledge to work with Indigenous nations to temporarily ban logging in specific areas, a new report by Stand.earth finds.
More than 55,000 hectares of B.C.'s proposed old-growth deferrals are still at “extreme risk” of being logged, Stand.earth's spatial analysis revealed. Satellite imagery analysis shows some deferrals have already been destroyed or are in the process of being clear-cut.
“The bottom line is that the province is not actually stopping the logging industry from harvesting old-growth over the short term,” Angeline Robertson, author of the report, said at a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.
Last November, the provincial government acknowledged 2.6 million hectares - 226 times the area of Vancouver - of old-growth forest are at high risk of irreversible diversity loss and must be deferred from logging while First Nations and the province develop a new approach for forest management.
However, some First Nations do not support the proposed deferrals, B.C.'s Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Katrine Conroy told Canada's National Observer in an emailed statement.
“Government has always been clear that we will respect their decisions and will not be imposing deferrals unilaterally. Logging will proceed on their territories,” Conroy's statement reads.
The province hasn't offered First Nations compensation for deferring logging on their territories, which leaves communities to either forgo a critical revenue stream or protect the forests at great economic cost.
Released Aug. 30, the report overlays the 2.6 million hectares of proposed deferrals with active and pending cutting permits issued to the forestry and oil and gas sectors to determine which areas are at immediate risk.
Similar to Stand.earth's analysis, the province previously said roughly 50,000 hectares of proposed deferrals overlap with previously approved cutting permits and that “many forestry companies have indicated to the Province that they will not proceed with harvesting these areas while discussions with First Nations are ongoing.”
This has not been the experience of some First Nations. In the Stand.earth press release, Chief James Hobart of Spuzzum First Nation said the province assured his Nation last summer there would be no logging activity in their forests.
“But when our community members witnessed loaded logging trucks coming down Spuzzum Main, we were told compliance was voluntary,” Hobart said.
The province says deferrals have been implemented on 1.7 million hectares of old-growth, but Stand.earth noted the government didn't specify whether those deferrals are protecting areas that would have otherwise been logged. The province also didn't disclose what type of old-growth is encompassed in the deferrals. Steep slope forests at high elevation have less value to the forestry industry, whereas big-treed valley bottoms and easily accessible old-growth are highly sought after, the report said.
“The forests that actually require the province to defer logging are still at immediate risk of being lost, meanwhile, the province consistently tries to look good by reporting deferrals in areas that aren't actually at risk of being loggedâ€¦ This is all just tall talk,” said Robertson.
As a previous Stand.earth report found, a handful of private companies present the bulk of the threat to these forests.
Canfor alone represents a bigger risk to old-growth forests than all 127 First Nations-owned logging companies combined, according to that report. West Fraser and Sinclar Group are the second- and third-biggest threats, respectively, and TransCanada ranks fourth thanks to its clear-cutting to make way for the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Line and the Coastal GasLink project.
“While the provincial officials promote their supposed achievements, we are watching more old-growth be destroyed forever,” Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, secretary-treasurer of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, said at the press conference.
Conroy's statement said only 0.3 per cent of the 2.6 million hectares of proposed deferrals have been harvested since engagements with First Nations began last November.
This destruction affects nations, the environment and future generations for decades to come, said Wilson.
"Old-growth logging has caused floods, mudslides and destruction of our land in our territories, and it has made wildfires worse. These disasters disproportionately impact First Nations, who have been forced to evacuate,” she said.
“It's very important for those ancient forest canopies to remain intact because of the ecological value they have,” Wilson added, emphasizing the role forests play in mitigating the climate crisis.
Back in 2020, the province promised to implement 14 recommendations from an independent old-growth strategic review. Stand.earth says that to date, none of the recommendations have come to fruition.
The province disagreed, saying that it fulfilled recommendation five by releasing the findings and analysis of the independent Old Growth Technical Advisory Panel, including detailed maps of old growth across B.C. based on the latest information available.
At the press conference, Hobart said the province needs to follow through and commit to the 14 recommendations, the most straightforward of which is to temporarily ban logging in the most rare and at-risk old-growth forests.
"You can make excuses or you can make a difference about this. But you can't do both,” Hobart said at the press conference.
With the B.C. NDP's leadership race underway, he wonders whether the next premier will deliver on old-growth promises or stand by and let industry have its way.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teen who fled U.K., joined ISIS was smuggled into Syria by spy for Canada: report
A spy for Canada is accused of smuggling a teenager into Syria in 2015, after she fled the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State group, according to BBC News.
'Disbelief, blame and conspiracy': What it was like to cover Diana's death
'Paris was swirling and boiling in a convulsion of disbelief, blame and conspiracy,' CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman writes, remembering the scene that greeted him when he arrived in France to cover the tragedy.
Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal: spokesperson
An oil tanker ran aground Wednesday in Egypt's Suez Canal, briefly blocking the global waterway, an official said.
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang
China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday.
A look at the young lives lost in a fatal car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults -- many of them athletes -- were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May launched her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party on Wednesday saying she wanted to rebuild the party and turn it into an influential political force, including on fighting climate change.
Vancouver Island
-
Couple cleared of terrorism charges in B.C. legislature bomb plot sue RCMP
A couple who were cleared on terrorism charges after being accused of plotting to blow up the B.C. legislature buildings are suing the RCMP along with the provincial and federal governments.
-
Uber takes another swing at operating in Victoria, Kelowna
Uber is once again applying to operate in the Vancouver Island and Kelowna regions, less than a year after its most recent application was denied by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB). In December, the PTB said that while Uber had proven to be a competent service provider, the board did not think there was enough demand in the areas it was hoping to expand to – and that the taxi industry needed more time to fairly recover from the pandemic in those re goons.
-
'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria
It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death. Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021. Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.
Calgary
-
Child lunch program in need of volunteers this school year
As the school year nears, Brownbagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is looking for as many helping hands as it can get.
-
-
RCMP highlights meth deaths for International Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day, a time set aside for families of loved ones who've died of accidental drug overdoses to reflect and remember.
Edmonton
-
Alberta defence lawyers to refuse serious cases including homicides
Defence lawyers in Alberta are taking what they call "drastic action" to demand the provincial government fix the legal aid system.
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy overwhelmed with support after scone stand is stolen
A 10-year-old Toronto boy has received an outpouring of support after his scone stand was stolen.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
Death threats, break-in: Candidates say they've been targeted during Quebec election campaign
Two Liberal candidates in the Quebec election campaign are denouncing recent targeted attacks after one had his constituency office broken into and his computers stolen, while another was on the receiving end of death threats.
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault remained undeterred Wednesday amid renewed criticism of his language law reform by business leaders who say the legislation will make it harder to recruit talent and will cause enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue
The Manitoba government is still planning to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation an official statutory holiday but says it's too late for the change to take effect this year.
-
'The muscle car of my dreams': California man reunited with his old '69 Pontiac GTO in Winnipeg
Four decades after having to sell his dream muscle car and move to California, a man has been reunited with the classic in a chance encounter in Winnipeg that has created a budding friendship.
Saskatoon
-
No criminal charges following 'exorcism' where boy allegedly suffered seizure: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid in connection to an alleged exorcism at a Bible camp where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Suspect barricaded in Saskatoon home prompts heavy police presence
Saskatoon police were on scene Wednesday afternoon in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
'Our crews are on it': Massive hole forms on street in Prince Albert, Sask.
The City of Prince Albert says a large hole near the Diefenbaker Bridge will be fixed by the long weekend and it’s not related to a Saturday night rain storm even though it happened during the downpour.
Regina
-
Sask. family develops portable splint kit to help patients with brittle bone disease
A family from Milestone, Sask. is using their son’s experience to help other kids with brittle bone disease.
-
Inflation expected to increase as Sask. rate sits above national average: economist
Saskatchewan's inflation rate exceeded the national average for July, which did not come as a surprise for a Regina-based economist.
-
'I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else': Riders' Lenius takes to field in first practice with former team
Regina’s own Brayden Lenius made his return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at practice on Wednesday after the National Football League’s (NFL’s) Atlanta Falcons released him earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
London
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
London’s newest public school will open with 12 portables
A new school meant to address soaring enrolment in southeast London, Ont. is already stretching to meet demand one week before classes begin. Summerside Public School will open its doors to students for the first time next week with 12 portable classrooms in the schoolyard.
-
Should pets be allowed on London Transit buses?
Allowing pets on buses in London has not been ruled out by the London Transit Commission. On Wednesday, commission members asked staff to look at the policies of other transit authorities, and will look and the pros and cons of allowing pets onboard.
Northern Ontario
-
Despite challenges, closing emergency department 'not an option,' Sudbury hospital CEO says
While emergency departments have been forced to close in other parts of the province, Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux says that's not going to happen in Greater Sudbury.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 in Englehart
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening that a collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 573 and Highway 560.
-
Timmins and District Hospital hires a physician recruiter
The Timmins and District Hospital says it is in the business of serving its patients. Now, it's stepping up efforts to go beyond its walls in order to help the community.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women executive director showing signs of recovery following serious crash
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW’s (CMW) executive director, Fauzia Mazhar, is showing signs of improvement following a serious crash last week in Dubai.
-
Universities keeping close eye on monkeypox as students return
As monkeypox cases continue to rise in Canada, local post-secondary institutions are raising awareness in the hopes to keep students healthy.