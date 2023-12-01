Official names of future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain stations announced

In a move touted as bringing a major transit project in Metro Vancouver one step closer to becoming a reality, officials announced the names of the 8 stations on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line Friday.

The 16-kilometre extension will run from King George Station to downtown Langley. Once completed, a trip from Langley's city centre to downtown Vancouver will take about an hour.

“This is another important step in moving this project forward from concept to reality,” said Rob Fleming, minister of transportation, in a news release.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is going to transform the way people live, work and travel both south of the Fraser and around the region. The stations we are naming today will become community landmarks and will be recognized for decades to come.”

The new station names are:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street and Fraser Highway)

152 Street Station (152 Street and Fraser Highway)

Fleetwood Station (160 Street and Fraser Highway)

Bakerview-166 Street Station (166 Street and Fraser Highway)

Hillcrest-184 Street Station (184 Street and Fraser Highway)

Clayton Station (190 Street and Fraser Highway)

Willowbrook Station (196 Street and Fraser Highway)

Langley City Centre Station (203 Street and Fraser Highway)

Construction is supposed to start in 2024 and the projected completion date for the multi-billion-dollar project is 2028.

“It’s estimated 50,000 new residents will continue to move into Metro Vancouver every single year,” said Brad West, chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation.

“By investing in public transit we are helping make the lives of these new British Columbians easier while simultaneously improving the quality of life and travel for everyone else.”