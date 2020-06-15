VANCOUVER -- An officer was injured during an arrest at Main Street SkyTrain Station over the weekend, Metro Vancouver Transit Police say.

In an email to CTV News, Const. Michael Yake said the incident happened at the Vancouver station at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

It was reported that a man had been marking a swastika on station property.

Yake said the man was arrested. It is alleged that, as he was being searched, he became irate and made racist comments directed at one of the officers, transit police say.

He then began resisting, and refused to follow officers' directions, Yake said.

The man was brought to the ground as officers attempted to gain control, and during this process, one member of the transit police force injured her knee.

She went to a nearby hospital and was diagnosed with a soft tissue injury.

Police say they'll be recommending charges of mischief, and possibly the charge of assaulting a peace officer.

In a message on Twitter outlining the incident, transit police Chief Dave Jones wrote, "How did your Saturday go today?"