

CTV Vancouver





A 10-year-old dog who was attacked on the seawall last week has died of his injuries.

Max was going for a walk in Coal Harbour on Jan. 21 when he was attacked by another dog. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Max's owner, Farshid Tabari, pulled Max up by his harness only to have the other dog yank him back down to the ground.

Tabari told CTV News the owners of the other dog acted aggressively towards him before walking away.

"He didn't offer help or say, ‘How's your dog doing?’" Tabari said.

Max was rushed to the vet and treated, but he took a turn for the worse on Saturday. He died late at night because of his internal injuries.

The attack has been reported to Animal Control and Tabari is still trying to locate the owners of the other dog.