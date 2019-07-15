

The artist behind the iconic Barack Obama "Hope" portrait is set to unveil a 20-storey mural in downtown Vancouver next month addressing the climate crisis.

"Earth Justice" will be Shepard Fairey's first work in the city, and will be presented at 1030 West Georgia Street, near Burrard Street, starting on Aug. 8.

"I chose this mural 'Earth Justice,' which is about respecting and preserving the Earth, for Vancouver for multiple reasons. Vancouver is a place with a lot of natural beauty and an environmentally-themed mural is a reminder to maintain the conditions that not only protect that specific beauty but protect the climate and the environment in general," Fairey said in a statement.

"The tall, vertical format of the building lends itself to this artwork, and I think the message is one that works for Vancouver but also works globally. We are all connected, and our actions impact the entire planet."

The 10,000-square-foot mural is part of the Burrard Art Foundation's "Surface Series," a project it says "seeks to spark generative social dialogue through contemporary art while improving the urban environment and civic space through creative placemaking."

The unveiling of the mural will coincide with the launch of Fairey's art exhibition, called "Facing the Giant: 3 Decades of Dissent," at BAF.

"We’re thrilled to launch Surface Series with Shepard Fairey," said Christian Chan, Founder and Board President of Burrard Arts Foundation. "Shepard has the unique ability to capture the public imagination, generate positive dialogue and spur people to action through bold and beautiful artwork.”

Fairey's work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, among others.