Oak Street Bridge encampment told to leave or face possible arrest

The residents of a homeless encampment on the edge of South Vancouver near the Oak street Bridge have been warned to leave.

A trespass notice was put up at the site on Oak Street and Southwest Marine Drive last week, saying people needed to vacate the area by Jan. 31 and could be arrested if they don't comply.

Vancouver police, the fire department and staff from B.C.'s Ministry of Housing were on scene on Tuesday doing what they called a safety assessment.

"While we understand the encampment response will be challenging for its current occupants, it is necessary to address health, fire and safety issues at the encampment,” a statement from the Housing Ministry said.

The ministry went on to say that outreach workers from the City of Vancouver, Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and Vancouver Coastal Health have been communicating with residents of the encampment for many weeks and or months about the support services and shelters available.

“All individuals who engaged with outreach staff, have been offered a shelter space to move off site prior to the trespass deadline. Offers of assistance with accessing income supports and transportation to other locations are also being made,” a statement from the province said.

Advocates are now calling on the province for more time and to suspend the threat of arrests as they are concerned authorities will go in on Friday and clear the encampment.

Local group, Stop The Sweeps, says that there have been multiple requests to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff on the ground and the Ministry of Housing’s engagement and encampment response branch, but they say it does not appear an extension will be given.

Stop The Sweeps, along with Mutual Aid Network, PIVOT Legal Society and residents of the encampment are expected to hold a news conference Friday morning.