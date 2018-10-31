

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says it's "just dumb" that the Canadian economy is losing millions of dollars a day because the province can't get its oil to world markets.

Notley took her message on the importance of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to steelworkers meeting in Kamloops, B.C., today.

She warned them that jobs across the country -- including theirs -- are at risk every day the Trans Mountain project doesn't go ahead.

She repeated her oft-made observation that a shortage of pipelines means most of Alberta's oil moves by rail or truck to the United States.

That means it is selling for almost $50 less a barrel than on world markets.

Notley says that can't continue because it is costing the Canadian economy upwards of $80 million a day, or $60,000 every minute.