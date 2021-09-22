North Vancouver stabbing: New charges announced by homicide investigators

Vancouver -

New charges in connection to a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., that killed one woman and injured six others were announced Wednesday.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo was charged on Sept. 16 with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection to an incident outside the Lynn Valley library earlier this year.

This is in addition to an earlier charge of second-degree murder against Bandaogo, which was announced in March.

"This was a tragic incident that has shaken all of us and we share the families and community’s grief and outrage. We want to acknowledge all the first responders and commend the civilians who cared for the injured," said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in a news release.

"These additional charges are a result of the dedication and perseverance of the investigating officers and is a testament to the partnership IHIT has with the North Vancouver RCMP and the Lynn Valley community."

The incident unfolded in the afternoon of March 27. Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene around 2 p.m. to deal with a scene witnesses described as "chaos."

When Bandaogo was first charged, investigators said it didn't appear he had any connection to the victims. Investigators have previously said he is known to police in Quebec and Manitoba, but did not elaborate much further other than to say he is the subject of warrants in both provinces.

