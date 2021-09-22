North Vancouver stabbing: New charges announced by homicide investigators

Yannick Bandaogo is shown in a sketch from a court appearance on April 1, 2021. Yannick Bandaogo is shown in a sketch from a court appearance on April 1, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener