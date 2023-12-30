VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • North Vancouver crash left pedestrian in critical condition, RCMP say

    Mounties in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses and video after a collision that left a woman in critical condition this week.

    The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday on Ridgewood Drive near Norcross Way in the district's Edgemont neighbourhood, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    A driver travelling east on Ridgewood in a four-door sedan collided with a pedestrian, causing serious injuries, according to police.

    The driver stayed at the scene, called 911 and "rendered assistance" to the victim, a woman in her 40s, police said.

    "North Vancouver RCMP traffic team are now in the early stages of the investigation," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release.

    "At this time, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor on the part of the driver."

    Police are asking any witnesses – including those who saw or heard the collision – to contact them at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 23-27409. They're also asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision or has video surveillance of the area to check their recordings in case they've captured relevant evidence. 

