VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • No tsunami risk to B.C. after Taiwan earthquake, officials say

    Share

    Officials say there is no tsunami risk to coastal B.C. after a massive earthquake near Taiwan Tuesday afternoon.

    The magnitude 7.2 quake hit at 4:58 p.m. Pacific Time (7:58 a.m. local time) about 18 kilometres off the east coast city Hualien, according to Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency.

    The shockwaves collapsed buildings and triggered a tsunami that hit southern Japanese islands.

    Just before 6 p.m., Emergency Info BC wrote on social media that “this event has been assessed” and “there is no tsunami threat to B.C.”

    An attached bulletin from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center says there’s no danger anywhere on the U.S. West Coast, B.C. or Alaska.

    “Some of the areas listed above may experience non-damaging sea level changes,” it reads.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News