No talks scheduled in standoff between employers, union in B.C. port lockout

British Columbia port employers say they may be "required to reassess" their position on a current offer to more than 700 unionized workers as a lockout shuts down most shipping on the West Coast.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says there has been no engagement with International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 or federal mediators since it locked out workers Monday in response to strike activity by the union.

A statement from the association says the current offer made last week was their "final" offer and it remains on the table, but that position could change "as the shutdown continues."

The association has said the offer is open until withdrawn, and it is unclear if what the employers are considering is a withdrawal of the offer or changes to the terms of the proposed contract.

The union says there have been no developments in the dispute overnight, as container cargo traffic at ports across B.C. from Vancouver to Prince Rupert and Nanaimo are shut down in the latest labour strife at Canada's ports.

Employers say the final offer includes a 19.2 per cent wage increase over a four-year term along with other improvements, while workers say the deal does not address what future staffing levels will look like with the advent of port automation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.