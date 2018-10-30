Unlike most destinations in the Lower Mainland, Granville Island offers mostly free parking – but not for long.

Granville Island is rolling out a new parking system (hyperlink) that scraps its current free one hour and three hour parking stalls.

Currently, the Island has a mix of public parking categories, which it says is confusing. About 60 per cent of parking stalls are free and 40 per cent are pay.

How much will I have to pay?

Under the current system, pay parking is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for $3.50/hour all year round.

Beginning June 1, 2019, Granville Island will get rid of all the free stalls and pay parking will be in effect for a shorter period, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rate in the summer time, May 1 to September 30, is $3/hour.

It is slightly cheaper in the off-season, $2/hour from October 1 to April 30.

Why is Granville Island changing the parking?

Granville Island’s parking management strategy found drivers were frustrated with parking on the Island and officials heard similar comments during other public engagement events.

It explains the current mix of free and pay parking causes traffic headaches because some drivers are willing to circle around in order to find a free stall.

It hopes the new system will improve congestion, so drivers will park in the first stall they see.

Granville Island is still offering free parking, but during off-peak hours, and it is encouraging people to visit the attraction in the morning or evening when it is less busy.

Prices could go up or down

The goal is to ensure there are at least 15 per cent parking availability (160 stalls), so drivers can find a spot with little searching.

During the first year, Granville Island will be monitoring how the new parking system fairs, checking the first and third Wednesdays and Saturdays of each month to see how many stalls are available.

It will reevaluate whether the parking prices should drop or increase in May 2020. If there are more than 40 per cent available stalls, prices could go down. But if there are more less than 15 per cent availability, then prices could go up.