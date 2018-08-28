

CTV Vancouver





A former realtor from Burnaby, B.C. who was charged after being targeted in a Creep Catchers sting has been handed a one-year conditional sentence.

That means Kuljinder Singh Bhatti won't have serve any jail time unless he breaks his release conditions, which include a curfew and a ban on contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Bhatti was accused of trying to buy sex with an underage girl, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of communicating to buy sex. He was ordered by a provincial court judge to submit a DNA sample and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He was 35 years old and working at Sutton Centre Realty when he was first charged back in April 2017. He resigned from his job the same month.

Police arrested Bhatti following a confrontation between him and members of the Surrey Creep Catchers, who claimed he had attempted to arrange for a sexual encounter with a six-year-old girl.

On top of his conditional sentence, Bhatti was given a $500 fine and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $150.