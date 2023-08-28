No estimated reopening time for Highway 97 after rockslide: transportation officials

Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland in the Okanagan is still closed in both directions after a rockslide Monday afternoon blocked off the road.

The rockfall, around 2 p.m., dumped approximately 3,000 cubic metres of material onto the street, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

There were no injuries reported.

The debris tumbled onto the road about one kilometre north of Summerland, between Bridgeman and North Beach roads.

On Tuesday, the ministry said there is no estimated time for reopening the highway, which is blocked off between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

It said an aerial geotechnical assessment took place in the morning to determine if it is safe for crews to start clearing the road, and that heavy equipment is “ready to move in” if the assessment deems it so.

Transportation officials said there have been minor rockslides in the same location historically.

The alternative route is via highways 97C/5A/3 or Highway 33, according to transportation officials.