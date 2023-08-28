No estimated reopening time for Highway 97 after rockslide: transportation officials

A rockslide has closed Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland (Image credit: Castanet) A rockslide has closed Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland (Image credit: Castanet)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener