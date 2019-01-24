

CTV Vancouver





A Metro Vancouver charity says it's now facing a financial crisis after it was forced to remove its clothing donation bins over safety concerns.

The donation boxes that used to be almost everywhere across the region disappeared following the death of a 34-year-old man who became trapped in one in West Vancouver last month.

A week later, a similar bin in Toronto claimed another life.

Mandy Wong of Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver said the organization is "all about serving children and public safety," which is why it has pulled all 180 of its bins across the Lower Mainland.

But Big Brothers lost more than half of its funding for key mentoring programs in the process, and the organization is now forecasting a $500 million loss.

"It's a huge impact for our mentoring program," Wong told CTV News.

City officials in Vancouver say the challenge is now finding a different way in which residents can support local non-profits.

"How do we take people's desire to donate and maybe funnel it a different way?" Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said.

That's why Kirby-Yung, who pushed through a motion last week to encourage bins to be pulled from private property until they can be modified, says it's time to think "beyond the bin."

A recent survey of 800 British Columbians found 70 per cent supported the idea of banning bins in light of the safety risks.

At the same time, 73 per cent said they would be willing to travel to a physical drop-off point to make their donations.

"I'm also really intrigued about putting them inside residential strata units… so that people can have it right there next to the garbage and recycling," Kirby Yung said.

In the meantime, Big Brothers says those who want to donate can come to them directly.

And for those who can't make it, the organization says it will come directly to you.

"It's a huge hit for our organization," Wong said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko