    • Nils Hoglander hit with max fine for slew-footing Sharks' Kevin Labanc

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety says Canucks forward Nils Hoglander has been fined for slew-footing San Jose's Kevin Labanc during Vancouver's 3-1 win on Monday.

    Hoglander has been fined US$2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association.

    The Swedish forward was given a match penalty for the infraction and ejected from the game with Connor Garland serving the penalty for his teammate.

    The incident happened near the end of the second period in front of the Canucks' bench, with Hoglander initially being given a minor penalty before that was overturned.

    The Canucks doubled their lead shortly after the incident, with Sam Lafferty scoring a shorthanded goal.

    Hoglander has five goals and eight points in 17 games this season, his fourth with the Canucks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

