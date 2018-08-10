

The Canadian Press





The number of potentially dangerous wildfires continues to mount across British Columbia and forecasts of lower temperatures ahead could end up being cold comfort for firefighters.

Environment Canada says heat warnings in many parts of B.C. should be lifted as a cold front arrives, but that front will carry gusty winds that could kick up the flames.

The B.C. Wildfire Service lists 31 fires of note among the nearly 500 wildfires burning, but several blazes that have not yet been added to the list have already prompted evacuation orders or alerts.

Those include a fire in part of the Nicola Valley just north of Highway 97C, the Coquihalla Connector, that has resulted in an evacuation alert from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The Cariboo Regional District also issued an evacuation order as a small blaze threatens properties northeast of 100 Mile House.

Dozens of properties around the northwestern B.C. community of Telegraph Creek have been damaged or destroyed, and at B.C.'s request, the Yukon government is to opens a reception centre for evacuees today.

A news release from Yukon says all Telegraph Creek residents who are currently in the territory should visit the reception centre as soon as possible to register for emergency social services.

Although Whitehorse is more than 600 kilometres northwest of Dease Lake, where many of the Telegraph Creek evacuees have gathered, it's the nearest large urban centre to the north or east.

There are also many connections between the residents of Whitehorse and Telegraph Creek, prompting a First Nation from the Whitehorse area to send a seven-person firefighting crew to help.