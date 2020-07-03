VANCOUVER -- New Westminster’s Quayside wooden boardwalk is closed as water levels remain high in many parts of British Columbia.

The City of New Westminster says the boardwalk along the Fraser River will remain closed starting Friday and will remain out of commission until water levels recede.

Communities across much of B.C. are dealing with high streamflow advisories and flood warnings.

Police and search and rescue teams continue to search for a man who was swept down the Coquihalla River on Thursday.

The B.C. government issued a statement early Thursday evening that says in addition to the areas subject to flood warnings and watches, there were high lake level conditions and high streamflows throughout much of the province.

“Water levels rising in these areas are high and very fast moving, so people need to take extra caution right now and be prepared,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

“I want to stress that any sort of recreation on these waters is highly dangerous right now, so let's make sure we're not taking any unnecessary risks.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and The Canadian Press.