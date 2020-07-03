VANCOUVER -- After receiving "a significant number of messages" from Yaletown residents expressing safety concerns, police in Vancouver say new measures will be implemented in the community.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said Friday it's received numerous messages and emails from people saying they feel unsafe in Yaletown.

"To address these concerns, the VPD is implementing several proactive measures to increase safety for all residents," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Police did not explain the nature of the calls they've received, but said increased safety measures will include more officers on bikes patrolling the area, liaising with staff at new social housing buildings and communicating with mental health outreach teams in the area.

"We want to ensure all residents downtown feel safe," Visintin said. "This requires the proper support from public safety officials, local government and the provincial government."

