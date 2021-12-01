New plastic ban takes effect January 1 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER -

Vancouver is clamping down further on plastic and container waste. On Jan. 1, new rules go into effect to ban plastic shopping bags, along with new fees to cut down on trash.

Tonnes of plastics and other waste wash up along British Columbia shores every year. In 2018, the City of Vancouver reported about 89 million plastic shopping bags discarded, along with 80 million single use cups.

"As a coastal city, it's important to Vancouver to reduce the amount of plastic pollution," said Monica Kosmak, City of Vancouver senior project manager for the single-use reduction strategy.

No more plastic shopping bags. If you want a paper one, it has to be made of at least 40 per cent recycled content and you'll have to pay a 15-cent fee, rising to 25 cents in 2023.

A minimum 25-cent fee will apply for each single-use beverage cup. Consumers who buy a reusable shopping bag will have to pay a $1 fee, which increases to $2 in 2023.

"I think what we see with the issue of plastic pollution is that it's close to home for people and it's something they can take action on," said Kosmak.

Consumers are already conditioned to think about cutting down waste and reducing garbage. Plastic straws are banned and food vendors are banned from serving prepared food in foam cups and foam take-out containers such as plates, bowls, trays, cartons, and hinged or lidded containers. If consumers want single-use utensils, they have to ask for them.

Vancouver made the bylaw changes under its own charter.

In addition, the province has cleared the way for other municipalities to enact laws to reduce plastic and single-use waste. More than 20 municipalities are already developing bylaws to do that.

CTV News spoke to several consumers about the new rules and no one objected.

One woman we spoke with is quite disgusted with all the packaging she sees in stores.

"It's just unbelievable. Everything's in plastic but they won't give you the plastic bag to put the plastic in. Ban it all," she said.