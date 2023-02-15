New musical set to debut in East Vancouver tells story of Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artist

Starwalker is a musical by Corey Payette. Model Dillan Chiblow, Art Direction Andrea Tetrault. Photo by Matt Barnes. Starwalker is a musical by Corey Payette. Model Dillan Chiblow, Art Direction Andrea Tetrault. Photo by Matt Barnes.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener