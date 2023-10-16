Vancouver

    • New legislation on short-term rentals coming to B.C.

    (Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)

    B.C. officials are set to announce legislation targeting short-term rentals in the province Monday.

    Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. about how the province will "return short-term rentals to long-term homes for people and give local governments more tools and resources to ensure that rules are being followed," according to a media advisory.

    Kahlon, who has alluded to plans to bring this legislation forward on multiple occasions, has been tight-lipped on details, but has mentioned it will target companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

    A recent study showed that short-term rentals in B.C. were driving up prices on the long-term market by as much as 20 per cent in communities across the province ad reccomended a province-wide approach to regulation. 

    CTV News will be streaming the announcement live.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News