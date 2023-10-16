New legislation on short-term rentals coming to B.C.

B.C. officials are set to announce legislation targeting short-term rentals in the province Monday.

Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. about how the province will "return short-term rentals to long-term homes for people and give local governments more tools and resources to ensure that rules are being followed," according to a media advisory.

Kahlon, who has alluded to plans to bring this legislation forward on multiple occasions, has been tight-lipped on details, but has mentioned it will target companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

A recent study showed that short-term rentals in B.C. were driving up prices on the long-term market by as much as 20 per cent in communities across the province ad reccomended a province-wide approach to regulation.

