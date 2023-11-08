New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues

Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the images depict Hopley as he was dressed when he left his halfway house last Saturday afternoon, showing the fugitive wearing "distinctive running shoes" and pulling some kind of cart.

"We believe Hopley is taking deliberate steps to avoid being found, and he may be hiding out in a rural or isolated area," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.