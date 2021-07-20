VANCOUVER -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have fled the castle, and a made-for-TV movie filmed in Vancouver is recounting their harrowing story.

The first preview for Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Castle, which dropped this month (it's included below), depicts the couple as they navigate the pressures of Britain’s royal family.

The film includes actors Jordan Dean as Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan.

Publicist Gina Nocero told CTV News Escaping the Palace was filmed from May 17 through June 10 in Metro Vancouver at locations such as the Hotel Vancouver; the Vancouver Club, a ritzy fitness and dining club; and Hycroft Mansion, a popular wedding venue located in Shaughnessy.

The crew also shot at other houses and outdoor locations in West Vancouver, Langley and Abbotsford.

That the movie was filmed in Vancouver, "Hollywood North," isn’t totally surprising – Meghan and Harry temporarily lived near Victoria in 2019 after leaving the palace, after which they moved down to California. Based on the preview, the film relies on Vancouver’s palatial mansions for the scenes set in the U.K., and the region’s waterfront locations for scenes set in North America. In one shot from the preview, you can see the forested waterfront hills of West Vancouver dotted with large homes.

The plot and script appear to rely heavily on information shared during Harry and Meghan’s spring 2021 real-life interview with Oprah, and even includes a recreation of the jaw-dropping tell-all event.

"The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press’s attacks,” reads the film’s press release.

It also explores Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and that he wouldn’t be able to protect Meghan and his son from the same forces that contributed to his mother Princess Diana’s early death.



The film’s executive producers are Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss, and Menhaj Huda directed it from a script by Scarlett Lacey. Escaping the Palace is the third in a trilogy of films that dramatize Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace is a production of A&E Networks and premieres on Labour Day on the Lifetime network.