VANCOUVER -- More than 270 University of British Columbia students have signed up to study COVID-19 in a whole new way when they return to classes this fall.

UBC has developed a new credit course that delves into the implications the global health crisis has had on society.

Registration for the COVID-19 and Society course filled up in just two weeks for the September start date, with another 75 students on the waiting list.

According to UBC, it's the first course of its kind in Canada. It has been put together by UBC's department of sociology and it doesn't require students to have any prerequisites.

"The course helps students make connections between their own experience of COVID-19 and larger social patterns occurring locally and globally," said Katherine Lyon, course instructor and developer, in a news release.

The first part of the course will focus on how the pandemic impacted different groups of people based on their race, age, gender, sexuality and class.

It will also explore day-to-day life during this unprecedented time and how people maintained social interactions while under lockdown.

The third part of the course looks into how the coronavirus affected social institutions, including science, health care, the economy and the legal system.

"A theme underlying the entire course is social change," said Lyon.

"How people and societies respond to sweeping and unexpected social change and how individuals and groups can seek to make a meaningful change for the future in light of what we have learned from this pandemic."

Students will have to complete a final project where they work with community partners to develop a strategy to inform the public about COVID-19.

There will also be several guest speakers from different industries throughout the course who will share how they were personally impacted by the pandemic.