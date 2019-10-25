

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





The popular Sea to Sky Gondola is one step closer to re-opening after it was vandalized in August.

A 120-tonne haul rope has arrived in Squamish from Switzerland, which will allow crews to repair the gondola cabins.

According to a Facebook post by Sea to Sky Gondola, the delivery came a lot sooner than anticipated.

"Over the next week, we will be working hard to install the rope. Experts are coming in from around the world to assist with the install," the post reads.

"Prior to the cable arriving and as part of the rebuild, we have added new security measures to the operation."

About 30 gondola cabins fell to the ground on Aug. 10 after the attraction's cables were deliberately cut in what the RCMP have called an act of vandalism. Many of the cabins were damaged beyond repair.

The incident caused millions of dollars in damage, forcing the attraction to cease operations. Approximately 75 staff members were laid off as a result.

Two weeks into their investigation, RCMP confirmed initial suspicions that the cables had been deliberately cut. The investigation into who cut the cable is ongoing.

The Sea to Sky Gondola is expected to re-open early this spring.