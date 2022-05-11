Nesting birds to blame for days of power outages impacting thousands of British Columbians
When the lights went out for thousands of hydro customers in B.C.'s Interior, residents probably thought of the weather, or wondered if something had knocked down a power pole.
The actual cause, it turns out, was birds.
There were a few outages over the weekend in the Lake Country and Westside Road area of the province's Okanagan.
Thousands lost power for hours on Friday morning, then again on Saturday morning, and hundreds saw their lights go out again on Sunday afternoon.
According to BC Hydro, these outages were all due to bird activity. Osprey were attempting to build nests on power distribution poles, a spokesperson told CTV News.
"Several sticks and debris were placed on top of the poles, which led to the outages," the company said. In one case, there was a small fire on one of the poles due to debris, and it had to be replaced.
For responding crews, it's complicated. Osprey nests are protected under federal wildlife and bird acts, BC Hydro said, so they can't just be dismantled.
What they can do is move them somewhere else – often to poles with platforms on top, designed specifically to encourage nesting.
It's not a new problem for hydro workers, and BC Hydro said it has some strategies to prevent this from happening.
One is the installation of the previously mentioned platform poles. In fact there is such a pole in the area of the nest that caused the weekend's outages, but unfortunately for impacted customers, it was already inhabited by a Canada goose.
Geese actually can deter nesting, and BC Hydro uses fake geese models placed at the top of some poles to deter osprey from building their nests in the area.
Other poles have osprey guards at the top, which prevent the birds from jamming sticks into equipment wen they start building.
BC Hydro said they aren't commonly used at the moment, but it's something being considered for the area where the latest outages were.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war
Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
Acute hepatitis: Canada reports cases as global outbreak’s cause remains mystery
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases affects young, healthy children around the world.
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
How to save money as gas prices continue to soar
Experts say Canadians can expect a summer of sticker shock at the pumps as the price of gas continues to climb on surging demand amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as costs soar.
Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short
The Senate rushed on Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Prisoner put to death in Arizona's 1st execution since 2014
An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state's use of the death penalty brought on by an execution that critics say was botched -- and the difficulty state officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.
Ukraine shuts off Russian pipeline amid talk of annexation
Ukraine shut down a pipeline Wednesday that carries Russian natural gas to homes and industries in Western Europe, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Saanich assault
One man is in hospital with what police describe as "life-altering" injuries after an assault in Saanich, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | NHL players help send B.C. hockey fan to first playoff game
The friendship between Vancouver Island girl Elsie Simard and Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook is making waves on social media.
-
4 seriously injured after SUV strikes Victoria building
Four people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a three-car collision near downtown Victoria on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Innocent woman killed, man injured after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary: Police
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 data Wednesday
Alberta Health will update the province's COVID-19 data Wednesday.
-
Scotiabank no longer a member of oil and gas lobby group CAPP
Scotiabank is no longer a member of the oil and gas lobby group Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
Edmonton
-
Vehicle crashes into south Edmonton Goodwill Donation Centre
A photo tweeted by Goodwill shows an SUV just inside the donation centre, damage to the entrance, and Edmonton police officers outside.
-
Man who sexually assaulted woman near southeast Edmonton park sought by police
Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in broad daylight in southeast Edmonton.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 data Wednesday
Alberta Health will update the province's COVID-19 data Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Police make arrest in 'senseless' murder of man in Toronto parking lot
Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 36-year-old Ajax, Ont. man who they say was 'senselessly' shot in a Toronto plaza parking lot early Saturday morning over a chain that he was wearing around his neck.
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
-
Top 10 mispronounced places in Toronto revealed. Which one are you saying incorrectly?
A definitive list of the most mispronounced places in the city, and how to say them properly, has been released.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating cannabis candy found on school bus
Three young students at an elementary school in an off-island Montreal suburb were hospitalized after eating cannabis candy this week, their school has confirmed. The children, reportedly aged six and seven, found the candy on the floor of their school bus and ate it
-
Masks won't be required in Quebec mental hospitals as province creates exception to reduced mandate
Quebec's sixth wave is on the decline according to Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau, who gave a public address at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the state of the pandemic.
-
Five things to know about the Montreal minke whale and why saving it isn't easy
There appears to be little that humans can do to help the minke whale that has been spotted in the St. Lawrence River near Montreal find its way back home.
Winnipeg
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
'Full flood mode': Manitoba municipality dealing with closed roads, evacuations amid flooding
The mayor of one Manitoba municipality said the community is in “full flood mode,” as it deals with rising water levels.
-
Winnipeg church pleads guilty to violating public health orders with maskless grad ceremony
A Winnipeg church that held a graduation ceremony last year in violation of pandemic public health orders has pleaded guilty.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon parking enforcement staff equipped with body cams after 'a number of assaults'
City council is looking for answers after learning that body cameras were quietly implemented for parking enforcement agents last year.
-
Investigation into Saskatoon real estate company finds 'highly disorganized' records, missing servers and millions in cash gone
A court-ordered investigation has found that $211.9 million raised from investors by a Saskatoon-based real estate firm is mostly gone.
-
Saskatoon's Princess Alexandra School to close in June
A Saskatoon school with a history stretching back more than a century is set to close in June.
Regina
-
1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP
Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Recent protests sparked security debate at Sask. Legislative Building
Plans to hire a new security team for the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is dominating debate during Question Period. Recent protests outside the building have sparked a $1.67 million plan to hire 11 armed constables.
-
New SJHL commissioner taking over at a challenging but exciting time
New Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) commissioner Kyle McIntyre, is taking over at what many see as a challenging but exciting time for Junior A hockey in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
More evidence emerges of N.S. mass shooter's long history of domestic abuse
The former wife of the man responsible for the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says he once pinned her to the floor during a fit of rage, confirming that the killer's violence towards women extended back to the 1990s.
-
Parole conditions changed for former Nova Scotia fugitive found in Latin America
A man who was a fugitive in Latin America for five years after fatally shooting another man in Nova Scotia can now move from his halfway house.
London
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
-
Minor injuries to London police officer and suspect during arrest
A London, Ont. police officer received minor injuries after an altercation with a person being arrested.
-
Suspended Woodstock mayor attends county council
Oxford County council was in session Wednesday morning and despite a motion to have him suspended, Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch was in attendance, virtually.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man found guilty of 1980 murder, eligible for parole after 15 years
The man charged 40 years after the brutal murder of a North Bay woman in her home has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
-
Northern Ontario father wins $500K Lotto Max prize
Antonio Cesarano of Callander is $500,000 richer after winning the April 1 Lotto Max draw.
-
Stephen Lecce apologizes for participating in fraternity 'slave auction'
One of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's highest profile candidates is apologizing after a report emerged about him participating in a fraternity house 'slave auction' when he was in university.
Kitchener
-
Home away from home: Waterloo couple opens up home to Ukrainian family
As families continue to flee the violence in Ukraine, some have been able to find safety in Waterloo region.
-
Victim in downtown Kitchener assault stabbed, sprayed with bear spray: police
One person was transported to hospital Tuesday night after an altercation in downtown Kitchener.
-
Landmark Waterloo restaurant listed for sale at $3 million
Sonny's Restaurant, on Weber St. in Waterloo, has been put up for sale.