More than a year after his search for a home in Vancouver went viral, actor Neil Patrick Harris was seen enjoying some of the area's outdoor offerings over the weekend.

The "How I Met Your Mother" star posted a video to Instagram Sunday of him and his family tubing on Cypress Mountain.

"We're here at Cypress and we're tubing," Harris says at the beginning of the clip.

The rest of the video shows Harris, husband David Burtka and their two children laughing and screaming while sliding down the slopes.

While the audio cuts out part way through the video, Harris told his 6.5 million followers in the caption to "rest assured, it was lots of screaming."

As of Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 275,000 times.

The A-lister began searching for a property in the city in February 2017, asking his Twitter followers: "Anyone have a sweet penthouse in Yaletown that they aren't using..?"

Suggestions quickly began pouring in on social media and less than two months later, the 44-year-old tweeted again saying he was settling in to Vancouver and loving his new place.

"Vancouver is a delight, especially when the sun is out," Harris wrote in a post thanking realtor Rick Orford for his help securing accommodation.

He's been staying in the city while filming "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and taking advantage of nearby tourist attractions like Grouse Mountain and the Vancouver Aquarium during off-time.

The second season of the Netflix hit will be released March 30.