VANCOUVER -- Congregations gathered on Sunday at two churches in the Fraser Valley for the fourth week in a row since the order to suspend church services due to COVID-19 came down.

The Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley and Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack held in-person services, in contravention of B.C.’s public health order.

“We’re called to come together as a congregation,” said Mac Cross outside the Free Grace Baptist church, “we as a people are the church.”

Cross said he came from Abbotsford and his girlfriend, from Vancouver to attend the service because most churches are closed.

“Scripture says we’re to gather together ... as Christians we’re supposed to obey the law unless it goes against scripture,” he said.

Cross takes issue with the order and told CTV News Vancouver, “we’re all spread out there’s only every second pew, everyone’s wearing masks, they sanitize their hands. So I don’t understand why we can’t go to church, but I can go to the mall.”

That question is at the centre of a message from both The Canadian and B.C. civil liberties associations. The associations penned a joint letter to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry this week arguing for an exemption to in-person religious services “in accordance with appropriate safeguards.”

“This is obviously a significant time of year for many religious people, and I think they’re looking around and wondering why you can buy Christmas dinner and you can go buy Christmas presents, but why can’t you go to a Christmas mass," Cara Zwibel, a lawyer for the CCLA, told CTV News on Thursday.

But those who live in the community near the Chilliwack church said they’re fed up.

“I’m actually pretty appalled by it,” said Brittany who didn’t want to give her last name.

“They’re posing harm to the rest of the public and the elders and our teachers, and our first responders.”

“Their kids are at school with our kids,” said Michael Schutt who’s four-year-old daughter goes to daycare and school nearby. “We’re all making sacrifices in terms of missing our community.”

On Thursday Chilliwack RCMP announced three different churches in the Fraser Valley had been handed a combined $18,400 in fines for violating health orders over the first two Sundays of December. Authorities have not named the churches but Chilliwack RCMP said officers dealt with each incident, handing out eight $2,300 fines.

There was no law enforcement visible at either church in Langley or Chilliwack Sunday when CTV News Vancouver observed the gatherings.