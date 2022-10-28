Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggests

You might have been asked this question at least once in your life: Do you believe in ghosts?

It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.

One thousand British Columbians took part in the online survey conducted in early October.

The Crown corporation found that 49 per cent of the respondents said they believe in supernatural beings.

Interestingly, 34 per cent believe in spirits, 26 per cent believe in ghosts and 37 per cent believe they have encountered a supernatural being like a ghost or spirit.

"Some even reported seeing Bigfoot/Sasquatch (four per cent), witches (six per cent), demons (three per cent), Ogopogo (two per cent) and vampires (one per cent)," reads BC Hydro's Friday statement announcing the findings.

"Over one-third of those who have had a supernatural encounter believe the being was trying to tell them something."

"I'm a little bit surprised that so many had had experiences with the paranormal. It put a little bit of a chill up my spine," said Susie Rieder, the Crown corporation's spokesperson.

She added that some BC Hydro plants are rumoured to be haunted.

Rieder said some people have reported hearing a dead dog barking at Stave Falls.

Another plant, Ruskin Dam, was featured in an episode of The X-Files. According to the company, people have witnessed eerie lights in the sky near it.

"There's something almost supernatural about how beautiful our province is and how vast ... it almost makes you think that there's something else out there," said Rieder.

Paul Kingsbury, a geography professor at Simon Fraser University who studies paranormal activity, says he doesn't find the results surprising.

"We know that science can't explain everything that works in the world," he said.

"When you fall in love, that can be a very strange feeling that you can't really explain with science," he continued, adding that he is also a believer in supernatural beings.

He said while there will always be doubt and suspicion, belief is stronger than ever.

"Look at the newspapers, TV, the internet, it's full of interest in superstitions and the paranormal," Kingsbury said. "It takes just one person to witness something strange, perhaps paranormal, then a family member, a colleague at work, a loved one will think, 'Oh, maybe they exist.'"

Whether it's curiosity, fascination, horror or disgust – interest in paranormal activity has haunted many for generations.