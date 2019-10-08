VANCOUVER - Thousands of BC Hydro customers near the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus were without power Tuesday morning.

Electricity went out before 7:30 a.m. because trees came down on power lines, according to BC Hydro.

Crews arrived to fix the damage, and power was restored by 8:40 a.m. The university said its classes and operations weren't affected.

 

Power was out at the south end of campus, as well as for a large swath from Wesbrook Mall to Blanca Street.