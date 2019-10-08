

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Thousands of BC Hydro customers near the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus were without power Tuesday morning.

Electricity went out before 7:30 a.m. because trees came down on power lines, according to BC Hydro.

Crews arrived to fix the damage, and power was restored by 8:40 a.m. The university said its classes and operations weren't affected.

BC Hydro is reporting a large power outage to the neighbourhoods around UBC’s Vancouver campus this morning. No campus facilities or operations are affected. Classes are on and all other campus activities are proceeding as normal. — University of British Columbia (@UBC) October 8, 2019

Power was out at the south end of campus, as well as for a large swath from Wesbrook Mall to Blanca Street.