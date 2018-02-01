

British Columbia's attorney general is asking for permission to release documents he says show how the former Liberal government could have acted to prevent financial chaos at ICBC.

"The public deserves transparency about the decisions that were taken and not taken by the BC Liberal government in relation to this financial crisis at a public company," David Eby told CTV News.

On Wednesday, Eby's office sent a letter to former Liberal finance minister Mike de Jong saying the province wants to make public a 2014 Ernst and Young report that made several suggestions for dealing with the Insurance Corporation of B.C.'s financial problems.

The recommendations were scrubbed from the version of the report that was made public at the time.

The original document is confidential. That means the province needs direct permission from the former government to release it.

"I expect nothing less than that they will consent to the release of that report," Eby said.

Talk of the report comes just days after the provincial auto insurer posted net losses of $935 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year. Those losses are expected to reach $1.3 billion by the end of Q4.

ICBC said the cost of injury claims is nearing $3 billion a year.

The number of large loss claims, with an average payout of $450,000, has also grown by 80 per cent in the last 12 months, the insurer said.

In a news conference Monday, Eby blamed what he called ICBC's "financial dumpster fire" on a number of factors, including distracted driving, alleged overbilling by auto body shops and financial mismanagement by the Liberals, who were in power for 16 years before John Horgan's NDP took the reins in July.

The province is now looking at ways the insurer can save money, including caps on injury claims.

News of ICBC's financial woes came just days ahead of the BC Liberals' leadership vote. Three of six candidates were cabinet ministers in the former government.

The Liberals denied CTV's request for comment.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan