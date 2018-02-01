

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are calling on children across Canada to help name 13 adorable German shepherd puppies who will eventually become police service dogs.

The annual "Name the Puppy Contest" is open to children who are 14 and under.

"The winning names will be original and imaginative and will serve the puppies well during their careers as police dogs," the RCMP said in statement.

There are a few rules: the names have to start with the letter "L" and be no longer than two syllables and nine letters. Each child can only submit one entry.

Names can be submitted before the Feb. 28 deadline online or by mail. Those sending their entries by Canada Post are encouraged to include drawings and paintings. The mailing address is available online.

Winners will receive a photo of the puppy they named, a stuffed animal and an official RCMP baseball cap.

Members of the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. will announce one winner from each province and territory on Tuesday, April 10.